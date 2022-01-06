Skip to the content
The Imperative of an international protection force for Palestinians
January 6, 2022
Checkmate: Iran Is Spearheading a Geopolitical Sea Change in West Asia
January 6, 2022
[Nobel Peace Laureate] Desmond Tutu, the Nonviolent Foe of Two Apartheids – South Africa and Israel-Palestine
January 6, 2022
Obituary: South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu
December 31, 2021
Will the Islamic World Save Afghanistan?
December 31, 2021
Was China’s Amazing Rise Due to ‘Socialism with Chinese Characteristics’ or ‘Capitalism with a Chinese Facade? Or a Little of Both?
December 31, 2021
Spreading Hate- Inciting Violence: No more a Crime!
December 31, 2021
Spreading Hate: Open call for Genocide
December 31, 2021
The Combating Islamophobia Act: On Hate Crimes and ‘Irrational Fears’
December 30, 2021
THE PANDORA PAPERS ——– WHY SUCH PASSIVITY ?
admin
October 22, 2021
3:53 am
MEDIA STATEMENTS
Declaration on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid in Historic Palestine
admin
July 27, 2021
7:12 am
ENDORSEMENT
U.S. Denies Entry to former British Ambassador Craig Murray
admin
November 19, 2021
10:39 am
CAMPAIGNS